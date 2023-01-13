Saturday, January 14, 2023
Sports programming for this Friday, January 13, 2023

January 13, 2023
Golden State vs. Celtics

International soccer and basketball steal all the attention.

STAR+
5:30 AM Men’s World Hockey, Australia vs. France.
7:30 a.m. England vs. Welsh.
9:30 a.m. India vs. Spain.
4 PM Premier League, Aston Villa vs. LeedsUnited.
4:45 PM Portuguese Cup, Vitória Setúbal vs. Casa Pia.​

ESPN2
10 AM Golf, Latin America Amateur Championship, Second Round.
8:30 PM NBA, San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors.
11 PM LA Clippers vs. Denver Nuggets.

ESPN
3:30 PM Serie A, Napoli vs. Juventus.

ESPN3
3:30 PM Rugby, Heineken Cup, Clermont vs. leicester.

