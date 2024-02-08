You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
You already have an account linked to EL TIEMPO, please log in with it and don't miss out on all the benefits we have for you.
Tour Colombia 2024.
César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO
Tour Colombia 2024.
This is the live sports activity of the day.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
OF
ESPN
10:30 am Cycling – Tour Colombia – Stage #4
star
7 am Hockey – Women's Pro League – Netherlands vs. Australia
9 am Hockey – Women's Pro League – India vs. USA
2:20 pm Bundesliga Date #21 – Borussia Dortmund vs. Freiburg
2:50 pm Ligue 1 Date #21 – Olympique Marseille vs. Metz
8 pm WWE Smackdown
ESPN 2
2:30 pm Series A Date #24 – Salernitana vs. Empoli
9 pm ESPN Knockout – Juan Hernandez vs. Juan Daniel Ramirez
ESPN 3
10:30 pm NBA – LA Lakers vs. New Orleans Pelican
Win Sports
6:10 pm Betplay League: Jaguares vs. Eagles
Win+
8:20 pm Ligs Betplay: Cali vs. Boy
SPORTS
OF
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Friday #February
Leave a Reply