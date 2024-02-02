You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Argentina beat Chile in the Pre-Olympic.
Pre-Olympic, Davis Cup, cycling, golf and local soccer, the highlights.
DSports
8 a.m. Cycling: Etoile de Bessege
9 am Cycling: Return of the Valencian Community
3 pm Spanish League: Athlétic de Bilbao vs. Majorca
6 pm Pre-Olympic: Argentina vs. Uruguay
DSports+
6 pm Pre-Olympic: Chile vs. Paraguay
ESPN
2:50 pm Ligue 1, date 20: Strasbourg vs. PSG
ESPN 2
2:20 pm Bundesliga, date 20: Heidenheim 1846 vs. Borussia Dortmund
8 pm NBA: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Golden State Warriors
ESPN Extra
3 pm Golf: AT&T Pebble Beach, second round
Star +
2:30 pm Serie A, date 23: Lecce vs. Fiorentina
2:50 pm Rugby, Six Nations: France vs. Ireland
Win Sports
12:30 pm Tennis, Davis Cup: Colombia vs. Luxembourg
6 pm League: Bucaramanga vs. Jaguars
8 pm Promotion tournament: Quindío vs. Huila
Win Sports +
4 pm Promotion tournament: Bogotá vs. Magdalena Union
* Information provided by the channels, consult your guide.
