Sports programming for this Friday, February 17

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sports Tolima
Mauricio Dueñas. efe
Sports Tolima
Follow the sports activity that will be broadcast live.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Star +
4:20 am Bundesliga – Date #20 – Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim
2:30 pm Rugby – Premiership – Date #17 – Hoffenheim vs. harlequins
2:50 pm Ligue 1 – Date #22 – Auxerre vs. lyons
ESPN
2:30 pm Serie A – Date #23 – Sassuolo vs. napoli
espn 2
2:50 p.m. La Liga – Date #22 – Girona vs. almeria
7 p.m. NBA – Celebrity Game
ESPN Bonus
4 pm Golf – The Genesis Invitational – Second Round
ESPN 3
5 pm Super Rugby Americas – Dogos XV vs. Yacaré XV
7 p.m. ESPN3 – Boxing – Protocol
9 p.m. NBA – Rising Stars
Win Sports and Win+
8 pm Betplay League: Huila vs. tolima
SPORTS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Friday #February
Leave a Reply