Friday, February 17, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for this Friday, February 17

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 17, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for this Friday, February 17


close

Sports Tolima

Sports Tolima

Photo:

Mauricio Dueñas. efe

Sports Tolima

Follow the sports activity that will be broadcast live.

See also  César Camargo, the indolent (Meluk tells him, opinion)

Star +
4:20 am Bundesliga – Date #20 – Augsburg vs. Hoffenheim
2:30 pm Rugby – Premiership – Date #17 – Hoffenheim vs. harlequins
2:50 pm Ligue 1 – Date #22 – Auxerre vs. lyons

ESPN
2:30 pm Serie A – Date #23 – Sassuolo vs. napoli

espn 2
2:50 p.m. La Liga – Date #22 – Girona vs. almeria
7 p.m. NBA – Celebrity Game

ESPN Bonus
4 pm Golf – The Genesis Invitational – Second Round

ESPN 3
5 pm Super Rugby Americas – Dogos XV vs. Yacaré XV
7 p.m. ESPN3 – Boxing – Protocol
9 p.m. NBA – Rising Stars

Win Sports and Win+
8 pm Betplay League: Huila vs. tolima

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Friday #February

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Lucía de la Cruz and Luisito Caycho plan to marry again, according to Magaly Medina

Lucía de la Cruz and Luisito Caycho plan to marry again, according to Magaly Medina

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result