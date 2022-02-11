Sports programming for this Friday, February 11

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Nairo Quintana
The Tpur de la Provence, international football and the date of the local League, the highlights.
February 10, 2022, 11:36 PM
COLOMBIAN SIGN
7:30 PM Tour de la Provence – Second stage.
ESPN
2:50 PM Ligue 1 – Date 24 – Paris Saint Germain vs. Stade Rennais.
ESPN3
3 PM Golf – Waste Management Phoenix – Round Two.
WIN SPORTS +
4 PM Liga Betplay – Date 6 – Unión Magdalena vs. Envigado F.C.
6:05 p.m. Atletico Bucaramanga vs. Sports grass.
8:10 p.m. National Athletic vs. A. Oil
#Sports #programming #Friday #February
