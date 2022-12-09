Friday, December 9, 2022
Sports programming for this Friday, December 9

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 9, 2022
in Sports
Argentine National Team

Argentina team, in practice before the game against the Netherlands.

Photo:

Rungroj Yongrit. efe

Argentina team, in practice before the game against the Netherlands.

The quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar and the NBA, the highlights.

D Sports
10 am Qatar World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil
​2 pm Qatar World Cup: Argentina vs. Netherlands

Snail and RCN
​2 pm Qatar World Cup: Argentina vs. Netherlands

ESPN3
12 M. Boxing, Shiva Thakran vs. Emmany Kalombo.
8 PM Austin Trout vs. Glen Tapia.

ESPN2
7:30 PM NBA, Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers.
10 PM Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks.

ESPN Bonus
10 PM Lux Fight League

STAR+
12 M. World Taekwondo GP, semifinals.
6:30 p.m. NHL, Seattle vs. Washington.

