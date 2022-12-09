Sports programming for this Friday, December 9

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Argentina team, in practice before the game against the Netherlands.
Rungroj Yongrit. efe
Argentina team, in practice before the game against the Netherlands.
The quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar and the NBA, the highlights.
December 08, 2022, 10:46 PM
D Sports
10 am Qatar World Cup: Croatia vs. Brazil
2 pm Qatar World Cup: Argentina vs. Netherlands
Snail and RCN
2 pm Qatar World Cup: Argentina vs. Netherlands
ESPN3
12 M. Boxing, Shiva Thakran vs. Emmany Kalombo.
8 PM Austin Trout vs. Glen Tapia.
ESPN2
7:30 PM NBA, Philadelphia 76ers vs. LA Lakers.
10 PM Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks.
ESPN Bonus
10 PM Lux Fight League
STAR+
12 M. World Taekwondo GP, semifinals.
6:30 p.m. NHL, Seattle vs. Washington.
SPORTS
December 08, 2022, 10:46 PM
