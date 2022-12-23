Sports programming for this Friday, December 23

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Warriors, the new NBA champions.
Elsa/Getty Images/AFP
Warriors, the new NBA champions.
The NBA, tennis and rugby are present this Friday on the agenda.
December 23, 2022, 12:12 A.M.
CLARO SPORTS
5 AM World Tennis League, Eagles vs. Hawks.
STAR+
10 AM Rugby, URC, Cell C Sharks vs. Emirates Lions.
2:30 PM Belgium Soccer, Gent vs. Standard of Liège.
2:30 PM Scotland Football, Ross Country vs. Rangers.
3 PM Top 14, Toulouse vs. Castres.
8:30 p.m. NHL, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets.
ESPN3
12:30 M. Rugby, Top 14, La Rochelle vs. Bordeaux.
2:40 PM London Irish vs. Saracens.
ESPN2
10 PM NBA, Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies.
SPORTS
