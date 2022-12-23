Saturday, December 24, 2022
Sports programming for this Friday, December 23

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 23, 2022
in Sports
Warriors, NBA champion

Warriors, the new NBA champions.

Photo:

Elsa/Getty Images/AFP

Warriors, the new NBA champions.

The NBA, tennis and rugby are present this Friday on the agenda.

CLARO SPORTS
5 AM World Tennis League, Eagles vs. Hawks.

STAR+
10 AM Rugby, URC, Cell C Sharks vs. Emirates Lions.
2:30 PM Belgium Soccer, Gent vs. Standard of Liège.
2:30 PM Scotland Football, Ross Country vs. Rangers.
3 PM Top 14, Toulouse vs. Castres.
8:30 p.m. NHL, Chicago Blackhawks vs. Columbus Blue Jackets.

ESPN3
12:30 M. Rugby, Top 14, La Rochelle vs. Bordeaux.
2:40 PM London Irish vs. Saracens.

ESPN2
10 PM NBA, Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

