Sports programming for this Friday, December 2

Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup Qatar 2022
The closing of the group stage of the World Cup, the NBA and the League, the highlights.
December 1, 2022, 10:59 PM
10 am Qatar World Cup: Ghana vs. Uruguay.
2 pm Qatar World Cup: Serbia vs. Swiss.
10 am Qatar World Cup: Korea. South vs. Portugal.
2 pm Qatar World Cup: Cameroon vs. Brazil.
7:30 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers
10 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls
2:50 pm Argentine Polo Open Final: La Natividad vs. Saudi Dolphin
8 pm Boxing: Gerardo Zapata vs. rene santiago
2:30 pm Soccer of Spain: Granada vs. Alaves.
