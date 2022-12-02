Friday, December 2, 2022
Sports programming for this Friday, December 2

December 2, 2022
Brazil

Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup Qatar 2022

Brazil vs Switzerland World Cup Qatar 2022

The closing of the group stage of the World Cup, the NBA and the League, the highlights.

Snail and RCN
10 am Qatar World Cup: Ghana vs. Uruguay.
2 pm Qatar World Cup: Serbia vs. Swiss.

DG
10 am Qatar World Cup: Ghana vs. Uruguay.
10 am Qatar World Cup: Korea. South vs. Portugal.
2 pm Qatar World Cup: Serbia vs. Swiss.
2 pm Qatar World Cup: Cameroon vs. Brazil.

ESPN2
7:30 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Milwaukee Bucks vs. LA Lakers
10 p.m. Basketball, NBA: Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

ESPN3
2:50 pm Argentine Polo Open Final: La Natividad vs. Saudi Dolphin
8 pm Boxing: Gerardo Zapata vs. rene santiago

Star +
2:30 pm Soccer of Spain: Granada vs. Alaves.

