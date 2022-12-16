Sports programming for this Friday, December 16

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Celtics vs. Heat.
Celtics vs. Heat.
There is football and basketball on the day the Christmas novenas begin.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
December 15, 2022, 10:27 PM
ESPN3
12 M. Boxing, Kalombo vs. Thakran.
ESPN2
10 PM NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks.
STAR+
3 PM Second division football in England, Birmingham vs. Reading.
3 PM Rugby European Champions Cup, Leinster vs. Gloucester.
3 PM Second division of Spanish soccer, Tenerife vs. Andorra.
3:30 PM Portuguese Cup, FC Porto vs. Vizela.
5 PM Women’s Hockey, Netherlands vs. Britain.
7:30 PM NBA, Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers.
10 PM Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers.
SPORTS
