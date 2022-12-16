Friday, December 16, 2022
Sports programming for this Friday, December 16

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 16, 2022
in Sports
0


nba

Celtics vs. Heat.

Celtics vs. Heat.

There is football and basketball on the day the Christmas novenas begin.

ESPN3
12 M. Boxing, Kalombo vs. Thakran.

ESPN2
10 PM NBA, Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks.

STAR+
3 PM Second division football in England, Birmingham vs. Reading.
3 PM Rugby European Champions Cup, Leinster vs. Gloucester.
3 PM Second division of Spanish soccer, Tenerife vs. Andorra.
3:30 PM Portuguese Cup, FC Porto vs. Vizela.
5 PM Women’s Hockey, Netherlands vs. Britain.
7:30 PM NBA, Golden State Warriors vs. Philadelphia 76ers.
10 PM Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers.

