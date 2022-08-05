Sports programming for this Friday, August 5

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Olav Kooij (right) wins the first stage of the Tour of Poland.
Olav Kooij (right) wins the first stage of the Tour of Poland.
The Tour of Poland and the return of the Premier League steal all the attention.
August 04, 2022, 10:19 PM
CLARO SPORTS / COLOMBIA SIGNAL
8 AM Vuelta a Burgos, fourth stage.
DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
8 AM Tour of Poland, final stage.
WIN SPORTS+
5:45 PM BetPlay League, Medellin vs. Equity.
7:50 p.m. Patriots vs. Cortulua.
ESPN
1:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FCBayern.
ESPN2
2PM Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal.
STAR+
2 PM Ligue 1, Lyon vs. Ajaccio.
6 PM Uruguayan soccer, National vs. Rentiers.
6 PM MLB, NY Mets vs. Atlanta Braves.
9 PM Liga MX, Mazatlan vs. Chivas from Guadalajara.
SPORTS
