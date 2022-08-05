Friday, August 5, 2022
Sports programming for this Friday, August 5

August 5, 2022
Olav Kooij

Olav Kooij (right) wins the first stage of the Tour of Poland.

Olav Kooij (right) wins the first stage of the Tour of Poland.

The Tour of Poland and the return of the Premier League steal all the attention.

CLARO SPORTS / COLOMBIA SIGNAL
​8 AM Vuelta a Burgos, fourth stage.

DIRECTV SPORTS (610-619)
8 AM Tour of Poland, final stage.

WIN SPORTS+
5:45 PM BetPlay League, Medellin vs. Equity.
7:50 p.m. Patriots vs. Cortulua.

ESPN
1:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt vs. FCBayern.

ESPN2
2PM Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Arsenal.

STAR+
2 PM Ligue 1, Lyon vs. Ajaccio.
6 PM Uruguayan soccer, National vs. Rentiers.
6 PM MLB, NY Mets vs. Atlanta Braves.
9 PM Liga MX, Mazatlan vs. Chivas from Guadalajara.

