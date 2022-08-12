you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The Canadian Masters 1000, the BetPlay League and the Major Leagues steal the spotlight.
August 11, 2022, 10:49 PM
ESPN3
11 AM Tennis, ATP 1000 Montreal, quarterfinals.
ESPN2
1:30 PM Bundesliga, Freiburg vs. Borussia Dortmund.
5:30 PM ATP 100 Montreal, quarterfinals.
ESPN
2 p.m. LaLiga, Osasuna vs. Seville.
STAR+
2PM Ligue 1, Nantes vs. Lille.
ESPNExtra
2 PM Golf, Fedex St. Jude Invitational, second round.
6 PM MLB, Boston Red Sox vs. NY Yankees.
8 PM Boxing, Lux Fight League
WIN SPORTS
7:40 PM BetPlay League, Bucaramanga vs. Magdalena Union.
