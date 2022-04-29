Saturday, April 30, 2022
Sports programming for this Friday, April 29

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2022
in Sports
Ã‰iner Rubio

Ã‰iner Rubio, Colombian cyclist.

Éiner Rubio, Colombian cyclist.

The Tour de Romandie will have its third stage online.

8:30 AM Cycling, Tour de Romandía, third stage.

9 AM Golf, PGA Tour: Mexico Open, second round.

1:50 PM Ligue 1, Strasbourg vs. PSG.

2 PM LaLiga, Seville vs. Cadiz.

1:20 p.m. Bundesliga, Union Berlin vs. Greuther Furth.
6 p.m. MLB, Toronto Blue Jays vs. Houston Astros.

8 p.m. NBA, Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies.

5:30 PM Colombian basketball, Caribbean vs. Bucaros.
8 PM BetPlay League, Pereira vs. Magdalena Union.

