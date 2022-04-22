Sports programming for this Friday, April 22

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Hamilton took the first position from the start of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Hamilton took the first position from the start of the Spanish Grand Prix.
Formula 1, basketball, Bundesliga and promotion tournament, the highlights.
April 21, 2022, 11:21 PM
STAR+
5 am Tennis, Barcelona ATP 500 Quarterfinals.
10 am Formula 1, Emilia Romagna GP Classification.
1:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. FSV Mainz 05.
6 p.m. MLB, Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays.
ESPN2
6 p.m. NBA, Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat.
8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans.
WinSports
7:30 pm Professional Basketball League: Team Cali vs. Caribbean.
WinSports +
8 pm Promotion tournament: Quindío vs. Athletic.
April 21, 2022, 11:21 PM
