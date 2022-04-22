Friday, April 22, 2022
Sports programming for this Friday, April 22

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 22, 2022
in Sports
Formula One Spanish Grand Prix

Hamilton took the first position from the start of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Hamilton took the first position from the start of the Spanish Grand Prix.

Formula 1, basketball, Bundesliga and promotion tournament, the highlights.

STAR+
5 am Tennis, Barcelona ATP 500 Quarterfinals.
10 am Formula 1, Emilia Romagna GP Classification.
1:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. FSV Mainz 05.
6 p.m. MLB, Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays.

ESPN2
6 p.m. NBA, Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat.
8:30 p.m. Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans.

WinSports
7:30 pm Professional Basketball League: Team Cali vs. Caribbean.

WinSports +
8 pm Promotion tournament: Quindío vs. Athletic.

