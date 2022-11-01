Sports programming for this first of November

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rafael Santos Borre
The Uefa Champions League and the NBA steal all the limelight.
October 31, 2022, 10:23 PM
ESPN3
6 AM Tennis, Paris Masters 1000, first and second round.
ESPN
12:30 p.m. Uefa Champions League, Porto vs. Atletico Madrid.
2:40 p.m. Liverpool vs. Naples.
ESPN2
12:30 PM Uefa Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Club Bruges.
2:40 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Inter.
7 PM MLB, World Series, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros.
1:30 PM Paris Masters 1000.
STAR+
2:40 p.m. Uefa Champions League, Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona.
2:40 p.m. Rangers vs. Ajax.
2:40 PM Sporting Lisbon vs. EintrachtFrankfurt.
5 PM Brasileirao, Botafogo vs. Cuiaba.
6:30 p.m. NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic.
7:30 PM Brasileirao, Sao Paulo vs. Atletico Mineiro.
9 p.m. NBA, Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.
ESPN4
2:40 PM Uefa Champions League, Olympique Marseille vs. Tottenham.
WIN SPORTS+
5:30 PM First B, Fortaleza vs. Barranquilla.
8:10 PM Boyacá Chico vs. Llaneros.
