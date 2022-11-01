Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Sports programming for this first of November

November 1, 2022
close

The Uefa Champions League and the NBA steal all the limelight.

ESPN3
6 AM Tennis, Paris Masters 1000, first and second round.

ESPN
12:30 p.m. Uefa Champions League, Porto vs. Atletico Madrid.
2:40 p.m. Liverpool vs. Naples.

ESPN2
12:30 PM Uefa Champions League, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Club Bruges.
2:40 p.m. Bayern Munich vs. Inter.
7 PM MLB, World Series, Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros.

ESPN3
1:30 PM Paris Masters 1000.

STAR+
2:40 p.m. Uefa Champions League, Viktoria Plzen vs. Barcelona.
2:40 p.m. Rangers vs. Ajax.
2:40 PM Sporting Lisbon vs. EintrachtFrankfurt.
5 PM Brasileirao, Botafogo vs. Cuiaba.
6:30 p.m. NBA, Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic.
7:30 PM Brasileirao, Sao Paulo vs. Atletico Mineiro.
9 p.m. NBA, Phoenix Suns vs. Minnesota Timberwolves.

ESPN4
2:40 PM Uefa Champions League, Olympique Marseille vs. Tottenham.

WIN SPORTS+
5:30 PM First B, Fortaleza vs. Barranquilla.
8:10 PM Boyacá Chico vs. Llaneros.

More sports news

#Sports #programming #November

