Sunday, September 17, 2023
Sports programming for Sunday, September 17

September 17, 2023
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, F1 drivers.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, F1 drivers.

Colombian soccer, Vuelta a España, Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Oil Alliance
6:10 pm: Junior vs. National
8:20 pm: Grass vs. Tolima

WIN SPORTS
7 pm: Colombian soccer, Huila vs. Golden Eagles

DIRECTV
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Madrid vs. Real society

ESPN
5:30 am: Italian soccer, Cagliari vs. Udinese
5:30 pm: Argentina soccer, River Plate vs. Arsenal

ESPN EXTRA
11 am: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Atalanta

STAR+
9:55 am: stage of the Vuelta a España
10:30 am: England football, Everton vs. Arsenal

ESPN 3
6 pm: Major League Baseball, Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs
ESPN 2
6:55 am: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix

Sports

