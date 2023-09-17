Sports programming for Sunday, September 17

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, F1 drivers.
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Oil Alliance
6:10 pm: Junior vs. National
8:20 pm: Grass vs. Tolima
WIN SPORTS
7 pm: Colombian soccer, Huila vs. Golden Eagles
DIRECTV
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Real Madrid vs. Real society
ESPN
5:30 am: Italian soccer, Cagliari vs. Udinese
5:30 pm: Argentina soccer, River Plate vs. Arsenal
ESPN EXTRA
11 am: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Atalanta
STAR+
9:55 am: stage of the Vuelta a España
10:30 am: England football, Everton vs. Arsenal
ESPN 3
6 pm: Major League Baseball, Arizona vs. Chicago Cubs
ESPN 2
6:55 am: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
