Sunday, September 10, 2023
Sports programming for Sunday, September 10

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 10, 2023
in Sports
0
Colombian soccer, Vuelta a España, US Open.

WIN SPORTS
2 pm: First B, Bogotá vs. cucuta

WIN SPORTS +
4.m.: Colombian soccer, Pereira vs. Once Caldas
6:10 pm: America vs. Cali
8.20 pm: Millionaires vs. Santa Fe

STAR+
11 am: valid for IndyCar
1:45 pm: Euro qualifier, Republic of Ireland vs. Netherlands
1:45 pm: Lutiania vs. Serbia

ESPN 2
1:45 pm: Euro qualifier, Albania vs. Poland
7 pm: NFL, New York vs. Dallas

ESPN
8:15 am: stage of the Vuelta a España
3 p.m.: US Open, men’s final

ESPN 3
7 pm: Major League Baseball, San Francisco vs. Colorado

Sports

Recommended

