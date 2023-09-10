Sports programming for Sunday, September 10

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Novak Djokovic
Clive Brunskill and Al Bello. Getty Images/AFP
Novak Djokovic
Colombian soccer, Vuelta a España, US Open.
WIN SPORTS
2 pm: First B, Bogotá vs. cucuta
WIN SPORTS +
4.m.: Colombian soccer, Pereira vs. Once Caldas
6:10 pm: America vs. Cali
8.20 pm: Millionaires vs. Santa Fe
STAR+
11 am: valid for IndyCar
1:45 pm: Euro qualifier, Republic of Ireland vs. Netherlands
1:45 pm: Lutiania vs. Serbia
ESPN 2
1:45 pm: Euro qualifier, Albania vs. Poland
7 pm: NFL, New York vs. Dallas
ESPN
8:15 am: stage of the Vuelta a España
3 p.m.: US Open, men’s final
ESPN 3
7 pm: Major League Baseball, San Francisco vs. Colorado
