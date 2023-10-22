You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Max Verstappen won the Qatar GP
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Chicó vs. National
6.10 pm: Medellín vs. Pereira
8:20 pm: Oil Alliance vs. Tolima
DIRECTV
7 am: Spanish football, Las Palmas vs. Vallecano Ray
1:30 pm: Villarreal vs. Alavés
ESPN 3
9:15 am: Spanish football, Girona vs. Almeria
2 pm: Barcelona vs. Athletic
ESPN
5:30 am: Italian soccer, Rome vs. monza
10:30 am: England football, Aston Villa vs. West Ham
1:45 pm: Italian soccer, Milan vs. Juventus
ESPN 2
1:55 pm: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
7 pm: NFL, Philadelphia vs. Miami
STAR+
1 am: Italy soccer, Atalanta vs. Genoa
2 pm: Brazilian soccer, Mineiro vs. Cruzeiro
2 pm: Flamengo vs. Basque
2 pm: International vs. Saints
4:30 pm: Corinthians vs. America
4:30 pm: Coritiba vs. Palmeiras
4:30 pm: Bragantino vs. Fluminense
