You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Max Verstappen celebrates his fifth victory in Mexico.
Max Verstappen celebrates his fifth victory in Mexico.
Colombian soccer, Premier League, Formula 1.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
5 pm: Colombia Cup, Cúcuta vs. Millionaires
7:30 pm: First B, Barranquilla vs. Llaneros
DIRECTV
8 am: Spanish football, Alavés vs. Almeria
10:15 am: Valencia vs. Grenade
3 pm: Real Madrid vs. Vallecano Ray
ESPN
6.30 am: Italian football, Hellas vs. monza
9am: England football, Nottingham vs. Aston Villa
12:30 pm: Spanish soccer, Villarreal vs. Athletic
2:45 pm: Italian soccer, Fiorentina vs. Juventus
STAR+
9 am: Italian soccer, Cagliari vs. Genoa
11:30 am: England football, Luton vs. Liverpool
1 pm: Brazil soccer, Cruzeiro vs. International
1 pm: Basque vs. Botafogo
ESPN EXTRA
12 m.: Italian football, Rome vs. Lecce
7 pm: Argentina soccer, Newell’s vs. Sarmiento
ESPN 3
9 am: Paris ATP
11 am: Guayaquil ATP
ESPN 2
11:55 am: Sao Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix
Sports
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Sunday #November