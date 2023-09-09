Saturday, September 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for Saturday, September 9

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for Saturday, September 9

Close


Close

Sepp Kuss

Sepp Kuss

Sepp Kuss

Colombian soccer, Vuelta a España, US Open.

WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, La Equidad vs. Boy
6:10 pm: Junior vs. Union Magdalena
8:20 pm: Medellín vs. National

WIN SPORTS
2 pm: First B, Cortuluá vs. Orsomarso

ESPN
5:45 am: stage of the Vuelta a España
8 am: Euro qualifier, Azerbaijan vs. Belgium
11 am: Euro qualifier, Ukraine vs. England
1:45 pm: friendly, Germany vs. Japan

STAR+
1:45 pm: Euro qualifier, Macedonia vs. Italy

espn 2
3 pm: US Open, women’s final

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Saturday #September

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
These are the ten most sought-after classic cars in Germany

These are the ten most sought-after classic cars in Germany

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result