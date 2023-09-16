Sports programming for Saturday, September 16

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Sepp Kuss and Santiago Buitrago.
Sepp Kuss and Santiago Buitrago.
Colombian soccer, Vuelta a España, Premier League, Formula 1.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
8:15 pm: Colombian soccer, America vs. Boy
WIN SPORTS
4 pm: First B, Cúcuta vs. Royal Cartagena
6:05 pm: Lions vs. Bogota
DIRECTV
9:15 am: Spanish soccer, Valencia vs. Atlético de Madrid
11:30 am: Celta vs. Majorca
ESPN
11 am: Italian football, Inter vs. Milan
2 pm: Spanish soccer, Barcelona vs. Betis
STAR+
4:45 am: stage of the Vuelta a España
6:30 am: England football, Wolves vs. Liverpool
9am: West Ham vs. Manchester City
9am: Aston Villa vs. Crystal Palace
8 am: Italian soccer, Juventus vs. lazio
1:45 pm: Genoa vs. Naples
2 pm: Brazil soccer, Vasco da Gama vs. Fluminense
ESPN 2
9 am: England football, Manchester United vs. Brighton
ESPN 4
7:55 am: Qualifying, Formula 1 Singapore GP
Sports
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Saturday #September
Leave a Reply