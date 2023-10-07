WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Envigado vs. Pereira
6:10 pm: Magdalena Union vs. National
8:20 pm: Santa Fe vs. Eagles
WIN SPORTS
2 pm: first B, Fortaleza vs. Bogota
DIRECTV
9:15 am: Spanish soccer, Cádiz vs. Girona
ESPN 3
5:30 am: Shanghai ATP
11:30 am: Spanish football, Mallorca vs. Valencia
2 pm: Seville vs. Vallecano Ray
STAR+
8 am: Italian football, Inter vs. Bologna
9 am: England football, Fulham vs. SheffieldEdit
9am: Burnley vs. Chelsea
11:30 am: Germany soccer, Werder Bremen vs. Hoffenheim
12:25 pm: Sprint, Formula 1, Qatar GP
4:30 pm: Brazil soccer, Vasco vs. Sao Paulo
7 pm: Corinthians vs. Flamengo
ESPN
6:30 am: England football, Luton vs. Tottenham
11 am: Italian soccer, Juventus vs. Turin
ESPN 2
112:30 am: England football, Crystal Palace vs. Nottingham
1:45 am: Italy soccer, Genoa vs. Milan
TYC
2.30 pm: Argentine soccer, San Lorenzo vs. Newell’s
5 pm: Students vs. Godoy
7.30 pm: Argentinos Juniors vs. Independent
Sports
#Sports #programming #Saturday #October