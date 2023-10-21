You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Max Verstappen.
Max Verstappen.
Colombian soccer, Formula 1, Premier League.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Santa Fe vs. Millionaires
6:10 pm: Magdalena Union vs. Bucaramanga
8:20 pm: Junior vs. Once Caldas
ESPN 3
7 am: Spanish football, Real Sociedad vs. Majorca
10 am: France football, PSG vs. Strasbourg
DIRECTV
9:15 am: Spanish soccer, Getafe vs. Betis
11:30 am: Seville vs. real Madrid
ESPN 2
2 pm: Spanish football, Celta vs. Atlético de Madrid
11 am: Italian football, Torino vs. Inter
4:55 pm: US Formula 1 GP sprint
STAR+
8 am: Italy soccer, Hellas vs. Naples
9am: England football, Newcastle vs. Crystal Palace
1:45 pm: Italian soccer, Sassuolo vs. lazio
4:30 pm: Brazil soccer, Sao Paulo vs. Guild
ESPN
6.30 am: England football, Liverpool vs. Everton
9 am: Manchester City vs. Brighton
11:30 am: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
2pm: Sheffield vs. Manchester United
Sports
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Sports #programming #Saturday #October