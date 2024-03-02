You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
Colombian football, English, Spanish, Italian, Strade Bianche.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
WIN SPORTS +
4 pm: Colombian soccer, Millonarios vs. Equity
6.10 pm: Pereira vs. America
8:20 pm: Junior vs. National
ESPN
8 am: Spanish football, Seville vs. Real society
10am: England football, Nottingham vs. Liverpool
3 pm: Spanish soccer, Valencia vs. real Madrid
STAR+
9:45 am: Formula 1, Bahrain GP
10 am: England football, Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
10 am: Everton vs. West Ham
10am: Brentford vs. Chelsea
7 pm: Gold Cup, Canada vs. Costa Rica
10:15 pm: Brazil vs. Argentina
ESPN 3
10am: Dubai ATP 500
ESPN 4
9:50 pm: ATP 500 in Acapulco
ESPN 2
8.30 pm: NBA, Lakers vs. Nuggets
DIRECTV
6 am Strade Bianche, ladies' race
8 am: Strade Bianche, men's test
Sports
#Sports #programming #Saturday #March
