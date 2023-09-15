Friday, September 15, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Sports programming for Friday, September 15

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 15, 2023
in Sports
0
Sports programming for Friday, September 15

Close


Close

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Colombian soccer, Vuelta a España, Formula 1.

WIN SPORTS +
6:15 pm: Colombian soccer, Once Caldas vs. Envigado
8:30 pm: Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga

WIN SPORTS
4 pm: First B, Fortaleza vs. Cortuluá

ESPN
8:30 am: stage of the Vuelta a España
2. pm: France football, PSG vs. Nice

STAR+
2 pm: Championship, Southampton vs. Leicester
6 pm: Brazilian soccer, Cuiabá vs. America
7:30 pm: Palmeiras vs. Goias
4:45 pm: Argentine soccer, Defense and Justice vs. Boca Juniors

TYC
3 pm: Argentine soccer. Tiger vs. Students

ESPN 2
7:55 am: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix practice

Sports

DOWNLOAD THE EL TIEMPO APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

You arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Sports #programming #Friday #September

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
“The GDR citizens got on a train to Germany, but many never got there”

“The GDR citizens got on a train to Germany, but many never got there”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result