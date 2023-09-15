Sports programming for Friday, September 15

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS +
6:15 pm: Colombian soccer, Once Caldas vs. Envigado
8:30 pm: Millionaires vs. Bucaramanga
WIN SPORTS
4 pm: First B, Fortaleza vs. Cortuluá
ESPN
8:30 am: stage of the Vuelta a España
2. pm: France football, PSG vs. Nice
STAR+
2 pm: Championship, Southampton vs. Leicester
6 pm: Brazilian soccer, Cuiabá vs. America
7:30 pm: Palmeiras vs. Goias
4:45 pm: Argentine soccer, Defense and Justice vs. Boca Juniors
TYC
3 pm: Argentine soccer. Tiger vs. Students
ESPN 2
7:55 am: Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix practice
