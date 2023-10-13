You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
WIN SPORTS +
6 pm: Colombian soccer, Pasto vs. Magdalena Union
8:10 pm: Once Caldas vs. Jaguars
STAR+
1:45 pm: friendly, England vs. Australia
1:45 pm: Euro 2024 qualifier, Portugal vs. Slovakia
8 pm: Indonesian Moto GP practice
TYC
3 pm: Argentina soccer, Huracán vs. Students
ESPN
1:45 pm: Euro 2024 qualifier, Netherlands vs. France
ESPN 2
1:45 pm: Euro 2024 qualifier, Austria vs. Belgium
9 pm: NBA, Lakers vs. Golden State
ESPN 3
7 am: Shanghai ATP day
