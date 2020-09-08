These are the excellent sports activities occasions of the week. The US Open, the Tour de France levels, the primary NFL video games, the NBA playoffs, the Nations League and Ligue 1 video games.

Eurosport and its digital set to inform the US Open

The final week of the US Open begins. The primary Grand Slam to be held after the break attributable to COVID-19 reaches the ultimate stretch. Subsequent weekend the lads’s and ladies’s finals will likely be performed. Eurosport is the official channel because it holds the unique broadcasting rights in Europe till 2022.

Below present circumstances, Eurosport has arrange a digital studio that permits dwell connections and on-site interviews with graphics in augmented actuality. ‘The Dice’ is a means of utilizing know-how to ship extra detailed event info from the set. The channel as soon as once more has the evaluation of the specialists for this ultimate section of the Grand Slam. The voices of Alex Corretja, Jordi Arrese, Anabel Medina, Tati Rascón and Dani Muñoz de la Nava are additionally protagonists. And in Pasando Bolas, Miguel Ángel Méndez and Corretja touch upon the highlights and the keys to every day.

Right this moment, the matches begin at 18:00 on Eurosport 1. On the AS web site you may seek the advice of the final hour of the event, the chronicle of the matches and one of the best performs of every day.

Tour de France

Right this moment, day of relaxation for cyclists within the Tour de France. Tomorrow it is going to resume within the tenth stage with 170 kilometers that may be seen on Teledeporte, with Carlos de Andrés and Pedro Delgado, and on Eurosport, with Javier Ares, Alberto Contador, Antonio Alix, Saúl Miguel Garrido and Luis Jiménez. The published might be adopted from 1:25 pm.

The NFL at Movistar

The soccer season begins. Movistar + turns to protection of the matches. The primary to be performed would be the Kansas Metropolis Chiefs-Houston Texans from Thursday to Friday at Movistar +.

NBA playoff

Within the early hours of Tuesday, Movistar + will broadcast the 2 NBA playoff video games. At 00:30 begins the Boston Celtics-Toronto Raptors by #Vamos. And at 03:00 it will likely be the assembly between the Los Angeles Clippers and Denver Nuggets at Movistar Deportes.

Nations League

Cuatro broadcasts a few of this week’s Nations League highlights. Right this moment at 8:45 p.m. the assembly between the Netherlands and Italy will likely be broadcast. Tomorrow, on the identical time, it will likely be potential to comply with France-Croatia dwell. The opposite matches will likely be obtainable in streaming by way of UEFA TV.

Ligue 1 at Movistar +

This Thursday #Vamos will broadcast the Lens-PSG of Ligue 1 from 9:00 p.m. And on Friday (9:00 pm), within the Movistar Champions League the match between Girondins Bordeaux and Olimpique de Lyon will likely be seen.