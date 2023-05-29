The Slovenian cyclist, winner of the Vuelta a España three times, took the title of the 106th edition of the Giro d’Italia that ended in Rome on May 28. The result was a revaluation for the Jumbo-Visma rider after what happened in 2019, which now allows him to expand his record within the grand tours.

If Primoz Roglic and his team were clear about one thing, it was that the Giro d’Italia was among the priorities in 2023. After being ruled out of the team that will participate in the Tour de France, which begins on July 1, Team Jumbo – Visma focused for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal winner to wear pink on his arrival in Rome.

In the previous one, Roglic showed that he was in a position to fight for the title after winning the Tirreno-Adriatico race as leader of the general classification and winning three stages, to which are added two stages, the points classification and the general classification of the Return to Catalonia.

Beyond the physical form, the question remained as to whether the rider had overcome his past in the Italian fair. Roglic participated for the first time in it during the year 2016, ranking 58th, then he participated in the 2019 competition where he finished in third position in the general classification despite having dominated the first five stages.

“History owed a debt to Primoz Roglic and the Slovenian knew how to collect it in that time trial and wear the pink shirt on that walk through Rome. There was a lot of disappointment in the way the favorites arrived at the time trial, but in that extreme calculation and, perhaps, in that waste of mountains that they had throughout the Giro d’Italia, the figure that stood out was that of the Slovenian ”, said Tatiana Rodríguez, a journalist for the newspaper ‘AS Colombia’ in a conversation with France 24.

The Giro d’Italia, a race where Latin Americans continue to stand out

Although throughout the history of the competition only three Latin American cyclists have won the race, this test is one of the most important for cyclists in the region. In part, due to its kilometers of unevenness that tend to favor runners from Ecuador and Colombia mainly.

“The Giro is a beautiful race for having so much mountain and also, it is not so hot weather,” Ecuadorian runner Alexander Cepeda, a member of EF Education-Easypost, told the portal ‘Olympics.com’.

Between 2016 and 2022, in addition to the victories of Nairo Quintana (2015), Richard Carapaz (2019) and Egan Bernal (2021), Latin American cyclists have obtained 17 stage victories, several of them in medium and high mountains. In edition 106 (2023), there were two victories obtained for Latin America, both for Colombian cyclists, thanks to Einer Rubio (Movistar) and Santiago Buitrago (Team Bahrain Victorious).

Colombian rider Santiago Buitrago won the 19th stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia. © Roberto Bettini / AFP

“Santiago Buitrago and Einer Rubio was very good, they had a great competition. Santiago, being gregarious of Damiano Caruso, putting him in fourth place, and helping his team to take the general team classification. Einer’s thing was a little more difficult, he had a very complicated first week and he did well, winning a stage in which he showed us an unknown facet of him, such as speed”, Rodríguez added.

But, while Roglic achieved his first Giro d’Italia, the British Mark Cavendish took part in the test to say goodbye to the Italian fans. The sprinter managed to win the last stage of the Italian competition but he is already heading up batteries for July, where in the Tour de France he hopes to break the tie he has with the Belgian Eddy Merckx in terms of the most tour stages won with 34 for each one.

“He has the desire and he only has one stage left, in Rome we saw how Geraint Thomas (Ineos) helped him pack up, he is loved by the entire peloton and if the team decides to take him to the Tour de France, which it will surely be, he will be able to achieve that stage”, concluded Rodríguez.