EOne of the first to ask the question of all questions in these Frankfurt NFL days on the red carpet of the sports press ball in the Alte Oper was Volker Bouffier. “Can you tell me whether Taylor Swift is there,” the former Hesse Prime Minister asked a small group of journalists. It was a bit surprising that the 71-year-old Bouffier asked journalists this question about the music superstar, which hardly anyone had dared to ask anymore.

And actually, the first tip came at almost exactly that time, of course from an influencer. Cathy Hummels, once known as the wife of soccer world champion Mats Hummels, announced it via her Instagram channel while sitting in her bathrobe in her room in Frankfurter Hof during her preparations for the sports press ball visit. “She’s the one I met Taylor Swift,” Hummels claims.

Mayor Josef would understand Swift

Nobody wanted to confirm that in the evening. After all, hotels and even more so their directors like Stefan Frank are secretive, it’s part of their business. But in the ballroom it is now something of a truth, at the latest when Sebastian Vollmer trumpeted Hummels’ announcement into the room with the microphone during his interview. “Some people want to have seen them,” he said mysteriously. Vollmer certainly doesn’t know any more than Hummels. But at least he is the only German to have won the Super Bowl in American football.

And because of this sport, which will take over Frankfurt’s Waldstadion on Sunday (kickoff at 3:30 p.m.) with the NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins, Swift would be – so she said four days before the start of her tour the Argentine capital Buenos Aires should really still be in Frankfurt – in the city. Swift has been rumored to be in a relationship with Chiefs star pass receiver Travis Kelce for several weeks.







The latter is definitely in town and, at least at a press conference on Friday, didn’t rule out the possibility of Swift sitting in the stands.

Frankfurt’s mayor Mike Josef (SPD), who, according to his own words, has had to answer inquiries about this question from all over the world in recent days, took the rumors on Saturday evening as a ball guest with a lot of humor. “Taylor Swift would be very welcome in Frankfurt and of course I could understand her. After all, Frankfurt is the most beautiful city in the world.”

Cathy promised her followers that she would keep an eye out at the sports press ball to see if Swift didn’t appear there too. Of course, said Hummel, she would then interview the superstar. We can be excited.