bThe explosive news had not yet made it to the White House news channels by Thursday afternoon. There, US President Joe Biden’s press staff preferred to praise the fire brigades that are currently fighting the forest fires in California. However, officials from the sports world had The explosive news has long been confirmed: The White House is withholding its annual contribution to the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) until further notice, around 3.5 million euros – at best a blob in the national budget. What does it say when the country that has so far paid the most money to Wada of all governments no longer even wants to hand over its change? And instead venture into a power struggle in which federal authorities have long been involved?