Sports policy | Esko Aho’s arrogance annoyed a party colleague – Tytti Isohookana-Asunmaa opens up about sports’ harsh cabinet game

In her career, Tytti Isohookana-Asunmaa never gave an interview about how the merger of SVUL and TUL went. Now he finally returns to the subject. In his opinion, the sports culture in Finland has still not recovered.

Girl Isohookana-Asunmaa as the minister responsible for sports, had to go through quite a bit of turmoil when Finland’s two national sports federations were merged in the early 1990s.

The Sports Association of the Kingdom of Finland (SVUL), founded in 1906, had come to the end of the road when debts and depression brought it to the brink of bankruptcy.

On the other hand, the Finnish Workers’ Sports Union (TUL), founded in January 1919, wanted to remain independent.

After a long and difficult power struggle, SVUL and TUL merged in 1993. The name became Suomen Liikunta ja Urheilu (SLU). At the beginning of 2013, SLU became Valo (National Sports and Sports Organization) and, after its dissolution, became the Finnish Olympic Committee on January 1, 2017.

“I think that SVUL could still be alive if there had not been a recession and if SVUL’s management had not made bad investment decisions. It was a good time to reunite. I was told that now Tytti you have the opportunity of a lifetime to get this thing right. I didn’t know everything, but I was aware of SVUL’s bad situation,” Isohookana-Asunmaa says now, almost 30 years later.

From Oulu political science doctor Isohookana-Asunmaa (centre) served as the second minister of education, i.e. minister of culture and sports Esko Ahon in the government in 1991–1995.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Isohookana-Asunmaa finally started going through its sports and sports policy archive and noticed that there was interesting material there.

A memoir was born Cabinet game in sports organizations (Finnish Sports History Society), where he talks about the process of integration in the male-dominated scene of sports politics during the Depression.

Isohookana-Asunmaa says she weighed every word she wrote.

“I didn’t realize what rotation I was in as a minister. Afterwards, things crystallize. I let time pass. I wanted to write my own point of view in peace. During my time as a minister, I did not give interviews on the subject. I felt that I was a party and in a conflicting situation,” he tells HS.

In his book Isohookana-Asunmaa realistically describes how male sports leaders in particular took advantage of their position quite harshly. You get the impression from the book that almost everyone thought of their own interests.

What kind of were there heroes and villains in the 1993 unification process?

“I have no division into heroes or villains. I haven’t thought about it that way. I can’t tell because I went through the process. I was thinking about making an assessment of all the people, but I didn’t want to emphasize things like that, even if something comes up.”

Harri Syväsalmi was the head of the sports unit of the Ministry of Education and Culture during Tytti Isohookana-Asunmaa’s ministerial tenure in 1991–1995. The two had a confidential relationship.

Chairman of TUL and CEO of Veikkaus Matti Ahde proved to be the brakeman of the unification. He only thought of TUL’s interest.

“Ahde wanted to keep TUL intact since it was once consolidated in an internal power struggle. It affected him, and with that he clearly extorted money from TUL.”

In a way, Ahti’s struggle was successful, because TUL is still standing and it is a big mover in Finland. Ahde died in December 2019 and is no longer answering questions.

“Ahde was a persistent fighter. He still had his own additional demands for TUL’s financial assistance, which I could not accept.” (Excerpt from the book Cabinet game in sports organizations)

At that time, the decree secured a 36.6 percent share of betting winnings for sports and physical activity. During the recession, the share was reduced.

However, the operational appropriations for sports were constantly around FIM 150 million. Many thought that most of the money went under the control of the central organizations.

In recent years, exercise and sports have received approximately 150 million euros per year from betting profits. In the future, the financing of exercise and sports will be transferred to the state budget.

of SVUL general secretary Mauri Oksanen was a difficult negotiator whose word the minister could not always trust. Oksanen admitted that he had no conversation with Ahti.

“Oksanen was active in the direction of the ministry from the beginning. He assumed that the minister will do as SVUL thinks. He wanted me to listen to more SVUL. I started from the fact that I can’t listen to just one side. You have to listen to everyone and then make a synthesis.”

Even Oksana can no longer ask additional questions on the subject. He died on the last day of the year 2015.

“ “Saarikanka had a certain reputation as a crisis leader, which was a justified choice. As chairman, he was impatient and I was surprised how populist he was.”

Isohookana-Asunmaa says that Oksase was under heavy pressure from SVUL’s huge debt, which eventually led to its collapse and merger.

“SVUL was in a difficult situation. It couldn’t be that the ministry came to clean it. I told Prime Minister Aho that I would not agree to that. Then you can change ministers.”

Isohookana-Asunmaa tells in his memoirs how meetings related to SVUL’s status were held in Aho’s office, to which the minister responsible for sports was not invited.

“Of course, I was angry with Aho, with whom I never once got to have an equal conversation. His constant arrogance in those days was annoying.” (Excerpt from the book Cabinet game in sports organizations)

“Aho didn’t tell me many times what he had said about SVUL. Many threatened to go to Aho if things didn’t go their way. On the other hand, I didn’t want to burden him with SVUL matters either.”

The manager of the Bank of Finland who led the change process Harri Holkeria Isohookana-Asunmaa praises its cleanliness.

“Holkeri was the most consistent and determinedly pushed the integration forward. He acted directly in the direction of the ministry and kept his word. He took sports seriously.”

Martin Saarikangas led the Finnish delegation in Seoul in the summer of 1999, when the International Olympic Committee decided on the venue for the 2006 Winter Games.

The unification the shipyard manager started as the first chairman of the resulting SLU Martti Saarikangas. Isohookana-Asunmaa does not assess whether this was the right choice for the leadership of SLU.

“Saarikanka had a certain reputation as a crisis leader, which was a justified choice. I had no preconceptions about him. As chairman, he was impatient and I was surprised how populist he was.”

According to the book, Saarikanka’s dissatisfaction erupted as a complete surprise at a seminar on the sports law in October 1994. The minister shared his views in an interview with Urheiluruutu, which did not happen to Saarikanka, who hinted in public about “bad days for women”.

“Saarikangas fell apart when the money did not flow from the ministry to SLU quickly enough.”

Saarikangas tried to reconcile his speeches by inviting Isohookana-Asunmaa to an ice hockey match.

“Of course I didn’t go. He thought he would make up for his public speeches with one game.”

“Saarikangas banged his braces pompously in front of the sports crowd and thundered at the minister. This was the new protection of interests… As sports director, Saarikangas implemented the ‘one man and one world’ idea [yksi mies, yksi maailma]…Martin Saarikanka’s ambitious sports management came to an embarrassing end in 1997, when SLU, under his leadership, did not gain a permanent foothold.” (Excerpt from the book Cabinet game in sports organizations)

“ “The new CEO of the Olympic Committee, Taina Susiluoto, has a good vision and a leadership culture that is not tied to anything.”

asked Vesterinen was elected SLU’s next president in 1997.

Under the leadership of Saarikanka, Finland applied for the 2006 Winter Olympics. The International Olympic Committee gave the Games to Turin. Finland’s application fell out of the continuation in the first meters.

“Finland did not stand out among the candidate countries in any way.” (Excerpt from the book Cabinet game in sports organizations)

In sports circles, Isohookana-Asunmaa ran into the gender issue. It was new to him.

“I couldn’t think about it. It was very much about prestige. It was said that a woman cannot know about sports. At SLU, the women felt that they had been walked over. It’s true that I didn’t understand everything about sports, and I didn’t know what everything was done. I believe my book only scratches the surface of what happened.”

What do you think about the current state of sports and exercise?

“Exercise and children’s exercise are important to me. The digital age and new tools do not promote movement. Children and young people have a lot of energy. What comes to [30 vuoden takaiseen] integration process, I would be willing to take the same risk again.”

He says that he is deeply saddened by the fact that the sports culture in Finland still hasn’t recovered. Sports policy is still fast-paced, which is also evidenced by the fact that the Olympic Committee’s activities are also being changed again.

“The Olympic Committee may not be able to manage a large sports field. When evaluating the whole of the sports field and the results of the sports policy, it would already be appropriate to examine the direction of the entire civic activity of sports and the set goals in order to find out why organizational reforms are left unfinished time and time again”Isohookana-Asunmaa writes in the book.

He hopes that the Olympic Committee would finally find a model that could calm down the undulating situation.

“The field needs to calm down and have a mutual vision. With a new CEO of the Olympic Committee Taina Susiluotto is a good vision and a management culture that is not tied to anything.”