The security measures as part of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris were “discriminatory” or even “illegal”. This is the conclusion of a three -member body of human rights experts, which on behalf of the United Nations (UN) analyzed the big event in France’s capital last summer and published the results on Tuesday.

The experts suggested an “independent and impartial review” of the measures taken during the games to teach “for France and for other countries how large public events can be secured in the future”. At the request of the AFP news agency, the French Ministry of the Interior refused to comment on the report.

The experts recognized that France has been exposed to considerable terrorist threats in recent years. The French authorities also took some reasonable measures to ensure that the Olympic Games were free of terrorist violence, “said the report:” However, some security measures seemed unnecessary or disproportionate, while others were discriminatory or even illegal. “

Too often, the measures had worked “indiscriminately or excessively”. The report, for example, called monitoring using drones or by video applications with artificial intelligence. “Patterns of discriminatory police work” were also found “in which individuals or groups were targeted due to their political views, religious belonging or ethnic origin”.