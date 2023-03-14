Pogacar, twice winner of the Tour de France, prevailed with authority in the Paris-Nice test while his compatriot and rival Primoz Roglic began this season by winning the Tirreno-Adriatico test to aim for his main objective of the semester: the Giro from Italy.

Tadej Pogacar, 24, added his second title of the season after winning Paris-Nice 2023. Just a few weeks ago, the Slovenian won the Tour of Andalusia, a one-week classic in which he showed that this year is coming for all.

Pogacar took the honors of Paris-Nice, which culminated on March 12, by winning the last stage with an attack 18 kilometers from the finish line that left Jonas Vingegaard with no options, who crossed the finish line in second place , and the French David Gaudu, fourth place in the Tour de France in 2023, who ultimately took second place on the podium in the race.

“We are seeing a dominant start to the season from Tadej Pogacar. The Slovenian won his ninth race, showing an incredible start. What has perhaps changed this year, compared to the past, is that he is calmer on the bike and therefore he is making fewer mistakes. What we saw in Paris-Nice was a change in the way of competing, which is still aggressive, but we also saw more strategy”, highlighted the journalist Lionel Poussery in conversation with France 24.

For other specialists, what Pogacar demonstrated in the French test was a clear message to Jonas Vingegaard, who took first place in the Tour de France in 2022.

“I dreamed of winning in Nice, they are ports where I train. The best defense is an attack, winning relaxes me for the other races,” said Pogacar at the end of the route.

Roglic, trident in hand after dominating the Tirreno-Adriatico

Slovenia has been placed on the international cycling map in recent years thanks to the explosiveness and action of its riders.

Just over 760 kilometers away, on continental terrain, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic placed himself on the top of the podium by dominating the traditional Tirreno-Adriatico race that ended on Sunday, March 12.

For Roglic, who is making his debut in the 2023 season, the result was a double win as he is back on the bike after undergoing shoulder surgery in 2022.

“I think Roglic is the other strong man in cycling at the moment and he showed that he is ready for what will be his participation in the Giro d’Italia, which will begin in the first week of May. He won three stages in the week, he won the general of the Tirreno-Adriatico, which was his race at the start of the season after a complicated 2022, ”added Poussery.

The triumph of Roglic, who also won the test in 2019, meant the fourth Slovenian title in the last five years of the career since his compatriot Tadej Pogacar won the editions held in 2021 and 2022.

With EFE, AP and Reuters