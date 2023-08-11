In the south-east of Moscow, the construction of the Nekrasovka Sports Palace has been completed. About this on Thursday, August 10, reported mayor of the capital Sergey Sobyanin.

According to the official, permission to put the facility into operation has already been received. Local residents will be able to freely engage in the Palace of Sports, and there will also be sports groups in it, writes “Moscow 24”.

Parking for 140 cars is equipped near the building of the Sports Palace. Visitors to the institution will be able to park there during the day, and residents of the area at night. It is clarified that for large families visiting the center will be free.

On the basis of the sports complex, sports training is organized in martial arts, game and ice sports, and swimming. In the time free from training athletes, the palace will be able to visit everyone, the site writes. kp.ru.

The area of ​​the object is 21.3 thousand square meters. m, clarifies the site aif.ru. The three-story building is equipped with an eight-lane swimming pool, an ice arena, gymnastics and gyms, as well as a martial arts hall.

In addition, the building will house a chess club, a climbing and extreme sports hall, a choreographic and multi-purpose game hall.

In addition, volleyball, workout, football, basketball grounds, as well as an athletic track were equipped on the territory of the Sports Palace.

According to the mayor, the sports palace in Nekrasovka will be one of the best public facilities of its kind in Moscow, the city news agency reports. “Moscow”.

For visitors, the Sports Palace in Nekrasovka will open by September 1, notes NSN.

On August 9, it became known that the Eteri Tutberidze Figure Skating Center is planned to open in Moscow on Novoyasenevsky Prospekt in September 2023. The strongest Russian figure skaters will be trained at the sports facility. It is noted that not only professional athletes, but also residents of the Yasenevo district will be able to practice there.