Sports organizations | The chairman of the ski association changes

Markku Haapasalmi, who started as chairman in 2017, will not continue at the head of the Ski Association.

Finland The Ski Association will have a new chairman next March.

Markku Haapasalmi72, has announced that he is no longer willing to continue in his position.

“When I was elected chairman six years ago, I already decided then that three two-year seasons would be a suitable period for me, if there is enough trust,” says Haapasalmi in the announcement of the Ski Federation.

Haapasalmi started as chairman in 2017. Before that, he served as vice-chairman of the association for four years.

New the chairman is chosen by the federal council of the Ski Federation.