The first evening of Raidue is conquered Italvolley by Fefè De Giorgi: the Azzurri play at 21 the semifinal of the European Volleyball Championships against Serbia, “Live” on the second network and in high definition on channel 502 of digital terrestrial.

The well-established couple formed by Maurizio Colantoni and the effervescent Andrea Lucchetta tell the story of the meeting scheduled at the Spodek Arena in Katowice in Poland.

The other semifinal is broadcast in the afternoon on RaiSport, digital terrestrial channel 57: at 5.30 pm Poland-Slovenia.

DAZN. The semi-finals of the Europeans are also on the bill on the platform that broadcasts in streaming.

YOU LISTEN. On Wednesday afternoon, Italy’s victory over Germany was seen by 786,000 viewers on Raidue.

Unlimited access to all site content € 1 / month for 3 months, then € 3.99 / month for 3 months Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS