Genoa – Twenty-three Formula One races, twenty-two rounds of the world championship: the long season of motoring and motorcycling by Sky opens this weekend. “Engines – underlines Marzio Perrelli, executive vice president of Sky Italia – are our flagship. We own an exclusive of incredible value and we use it by enriching it with our Sky Touch, which is the investment in talent and technology such as cutting-edge studios and fantastic graphics. And our client can follow everything via satellite on Sky, on the go thanks to Sky Go and in streaming through Now. Now that there’s so much talk about streaming, it’s worth remembering that we’ve been streaming for thirteen years.”

The long Formula One season includes 23 “live” races on Sky both on the dedicated Sky Sport F1 channel and on Sky Uno to which is added the free-to-air TV8 network, the scene of five live grands prix with the other eighteen being deferred. We start this week with the Bahrain Grand Prix. As for the story, “Never change a winning team” considering the excellent ratings recorded last year: the commentary will therefore be entrusted to Carlo Vanzini with Marc Genè as second voice, Roberto Chinchero for further technical analysis, Matteo Bobbi for Sky Tech, Mara Sangiorgio in the pits, the couple Federica Masolin and Davide Valsecchi hosts at the paddock; Ivan Capelli, once technical commentator of Formula One broadcast by Rai, joins the team. “It’s a Formula One that is putting the drivers back at the center of the races – notes Vanzini -, starting this year we will also be in direct connection from the walls with the various Team Principals ready to intervene during the race”.

“Formula One – says Guido Media, voice of the world championship and head of Motors on pay TV – is growing in terms of ratings and has widened its audience to young people, who are increasingly interested in the exploits of Leclerc and Verstappen, as evidenced by the exponentially growing numbers on social media. We at Sky have an incredible agreement that allows us to offer it to our subscribers until 2027, MotoGP is ours for now until 2025. The most awaited Grand Prix of the year is undoubtedly Las Vegas”.

A curiosity for the Sky programming relating to the world championship, which starts on 26 March: the new theme song is signed by Jovanotti.