Three-jumper Senni Salminen is now jumping so well that anything is possible. It is the result of mind control.

Sixteenth the running step bounces perfectly on the plank at Paavo Nurmi Stadium in Turku.

The running speed has reached its maximum exactly where it should be. There is no need to stretch or shorten the last step. Senni Salminen knows he is leaving now.

Pam! The first jump of the triple jump explodes from the plank at full speed. It is said kinkaksi.