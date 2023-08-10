Summer, beach time, swimming and tanning, but not only. The beaches are now increasingly equipped for sports or games of all sorts: from the classic beach volleyball tournaments, to soccer matches on the sand, to beach tennis, but also simple ‘play’ of beach tennis, running or walking to get some movement while enjoying the open air and the sun, after an often too sedentary winter. However, beach sports can be risky: they are done on softer ground and no less insidious for our joints. So you need to be careful and take some precautions so as not to ruin your long-awaited holidays, as explained by Giulia Carimati, an orthopedics specialist at the Knee Orthopedics and Sports Traumatology Unit of the IRCCS Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano.

The expert first of all states that “every sport, due to the movements it involves, has a characteristic type of trauma: for example, knee and ankle sprains occur more frequently in five-a-side football, running and beach volleyball, while tibia and foot stress fractures are common in running.” And that to prevent any injuries it would be advisable to practice constant training throughout the year, thus strengthening the muscles: “When we speak of the need to prepare physically, we are not referring to long and laborious workouts – Carimati states in the Humanitas newsletter – but to simple maintenance exercises that can be easily replicated over the course of the year. For example, walking for half an hour a day or stretching and running several times a week. Both the physical effort that will be practiced and the type of training with which to keep healthy in the winter months, they are to be modulated according to one’s health conditions and age. For this – he suggests – it may be useful to consult a specialist in orthopedics and sports medicine”.

“When starting a sporting activity session, it is also good to remember that the muscles must be awakened with warm-up exercises and that, even after training, it is important to dedicate time to stretching. Another suggestion, to safeguard the health of joints by soliciting them in a different way and with different intensities – he underlines – is to try cross training, also known as cross training, which involves the variation of activities”.

Sports on the beach, but not for everyone: “Moreover, there are categories of people, such as those affected by varus or valgus knee or arthrosis, for whom sand sports are not recommended. They should rather choose unloading sports such as swimming, or the canoe, which do not overload the knee joint, or the bicycle”.

“Another physical activity recommended for those with knee problems is always walking. Walking is an activity that can be practiced by anyone, even by elderly or overweight people, in any place and time of the year and which it brings great benefits to the physique and the body.Obviously, walking is not enough – points out Giulia Carimati – the correct way to do it is at a fast and sustained pace, in such a way as to bring to the movement the energy necessary to stimulate the muscles. are also the respiratory and cardiovascular systems, without causing stress to the knee and ankle joints”.

“The shoreline – says the orthopedist – is the best place to go for a walk, because the consistency of the wet sand helps to develop foot proprioception (i.e. the ability to perceive one’s body in space) and strengthen the muscles of the ankle. Alternatively, more conventional terrains can be chosen, from the seafront to the paths in the pine forests, always opting for suitable, closed and cushioned shoes: sandals and flip-flops must never be used – he warns – because their structure does not protect the knee and hip from the stresses of the ground”.