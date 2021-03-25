Sports New job brings ski coach Toni Roponen to his homeland – Starts at Tanhuvaara Sports College in a difficult situation

Toni Ropose will become Tanhuvaara’s Rector and CEO.

Especially familiar to skiers Toni Roponen has been elected to the management of Tanhuvaara Sports College. Roponen will start as the rector and CEO of the school in Savonlinna in May.

Roponen has most recently worked as the head coach of skiing at the University of Denver, from where he recently returned to Finland.

Roponen from Mikkeli is excited to be able to get to his home province after years and may be developing a familiar educational institution.

“I come from Mikkeli, which continues to live with my sister and my mother. I Tanhuvaara received first contact with the coaching side for training, “says Roponen College bulletin.

Memorabilia from the college are positive and Roponen also has a strong belief in the future, although Tanhuvaara’s recent years have been difficult.

“We have had to adjust all operations after the collapse of revenues, especially due to interest rate restrictions. Unfortunately, we have also held co-operation negotiations,” the press release states. Heikki Hämäläinen, who is the chairman of the board of the Tanhuvaara Foundation.

In addition to ski coaching, Roponen has previously worked in other expert positions related to skiing and has been the head coach of biathlon.

He is also his ski spouse Riitta-Liisa Roponen coach.