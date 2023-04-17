The NBA postseason begins with a title that this year seems to stay in the East. The Milwaukee Bucks and the Boston Celtics are the big favorites to snatch the ring from some irregular Golden State Warriors.

The Milwaukee Bucks finished the regular season with a record of 58 wins and 24 losses. A record far superior to that of the best record in the West (53 -29 of the Denver Nuggets). With the experience of already knowing what it is to win a ring, the Bucks are called to aspire to everything despite the fact that they began the Playoffs with a loss against Miami and with their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, injured.

The Boston Celtics, for their part, want a title that establishes the good team they have shown in recent years, led by Jayson Tatum.

In the West, the Nuggets and Grizzlies want to carry their good performance beyond the regular season. On their way, the current champions, the Golden State Warriors, the reinforced Phoenix Suns, some Lakers that are coming from less to more and the surprising Kings.