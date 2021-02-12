Sports National team swimmers aerobics with fast-paced video, atmosphere like straight from the 1980s – European Bronze medalist also involved

National team swimmer Teemu Vuorela’s video blog imitates aerobics movements in a true barracks style. The video made with training friends also includes European Championship medalist Mimosa Jallow.

Speedy the aerobics video proves that Jyväskylä swimmers know how to throw themselves into the pool. National team swimmer Teemu Vuorelan in the latest on the video blog watching how he and his training buddies implement an 1980s aerobics video.

With the aerobics mass includes an EM bronze medalist Mimosa Jallow. Appropriate accessories have been worn for the descriptions: Leggings, sweatbands and swimsuits pulled over leotards take time.

And it doesn’t take long for athletes to finally get caught up in aerobic patterns. The leg rises, the back swings and the smile does not clot. In the end, the performances are already almost authentic.

“It didn’t go into the jar in a second, that quite a lot of training went, but it was great fun,” says Vuorela at the end of the vlog.

Also a swim coach Marko Malvela rejoiced at Instagram about athletes who seem quite happy to exercise themselves freely.