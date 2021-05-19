Sports Nancy Pelosi calls for diplomatic boycott at Beijing Olympics – Talks about China’s genocide

According to the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, the country has an obligation to raise the human rights situation in China.

The United States Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is concerned about the human rights situation in China.

“We can’t pretend there’s anything wrong with the Olympics going to China,” Pelosi said at a joint hearing between the Tom Lantos Commission on Human Rights and the Chinese Congress Commission on Tuesday.

According to Pelos, the United States has an obligation to talk about the human rights situation in China.

“Unfortunately, we are here because China continues to crush all political differences.”

Pelosi calls for a “diplomatic boycott”. According to Pelos, the heads of state should not give their approval to the Chinese government by traveling to the Olympics.

“The fact that the heads of state go to China while a genocide is going on raises the question: What moral authority do you then have to talk about human rights anywhere in the world?”

At the event activists condemning the treatment of their minority Uighurs in China were also heard. According to human rights organizations, hundreds of thousands or even one million Uighurs have been imprisoned by Chinese state authorities for “retraining camps.”

The Uighurs have been pressured to renounce their religion and embrace the idea of ​​the Communist Party.

“The International Olympic Committee must do what they have not done before and ban China from hosting major sporting events indefinitely,” CEO of the Hong Kong Democracy Council Samuel Chu stated at the event.

USA President of the Olympic and Paralympic Committee Sarah Hirsland sent a letter to members of Congress opposing the boycott, citing the importance of the Olympics after the pandemic.

“The world spent more than a year in isolation, quarantine and fear. Thousands of competitors around the world are waiting for the Olympic flame to ignite as a sign of a new beginning after the problems of recent years. ”