The Colombian cyclist returns to the elite in 2024 after practically not competing in 2023, after testing positive for tramadol in the 2022 Tour de France. Movistar is once again the home of one of the most successful cyclists of this century and who now sees himself in a mentor role.

Nairo Quintana is today a cyclist who moves between the emotion of returning to wearing a bib and the experience of a veteran who wants to train new generations. Almost 34 years old, Nairo returns in 2024 to wear the colors of the Spanish team Movistar, with which he achieved his most important achievements between 2012 and 2019.

“It has been a return home,” says Quintana in the context of the Colombian national road championships that are held in the department of Boyacá, his homeland. The coffee grower begins at home preparing for a season that will have the Giro d'Italia and the Vuelta a España as his most ambitious goals. “We hope that the competition will give us that pedaling speed that is needed to once again be among the best.”

Nairo Quintana barely participated in 2023, after a positive result for doping during the 2022 Tour de France with the French team Arkéa – Samsic. Tunja, Colombia. © France 24

Nairo knows what it is to be in the elite. A Giro and a Vuelta, in addition to two runners-up finishes and a third place in the Tour de France speak of a rider who also boasts 51 victories in his record. However, he recognizes that there is a new blood that dominates the peloton. “There has been a generational change in cycling,” he says.

His work as a counselor for young cyclists

Since his presentation with Movistar, at the end of October, Nairo has highlighted that he has a new role as a mentor to those younger.

“I have made it my goal to be able to help these generations, to teach them,” he declares. It was the Spanish team that decided to hire him for 2024, after a year in which he barely competed in the road test of the national championships. It was the apparent consequence of an adverse result due to tramadol in the 2022 Tour de France. That positive put an end to his relationship with the French team Arkéa-Samsic, with which he had just renewed.

With figures such as the Danish Jonas Vingegaard (27 years old), the Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (25 years old) or Remco Evenepoel (24 years old), called to continue dominating the coming years, Nairo says that the “old people” are “aging too prematurely.”

In this role, it stands out that there are 15 Colombian cyclists competing in the World Tour, including a new figure from his native Boyacá (Santiago Umba).

For many of them, Nairo is the idol they have grown up admiring and now, perhaps they since their beginnings and he since his new birth, they share the same hope for the future.