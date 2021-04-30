Sports money This is how the decrease in Veikkaus’ income will have an effect: EUR 11.5 million will be lost from the sports support pot next year

The Board will compensate Veikkaus’ beneficiaries for reduced income by EUR 330 million next year and by another EUR 305 million in 2023.

State support for physical activity and sports will decrease by 11.5 million euros next year, says the Ministry of Education and Culture in the bulletin.

The cut is related to the decrease in the revenues of the state gaming company Veikkaus, which is due to the closure of Veikkaus’ gaming machines due to the corona epidemic and the intensification of the prevention of gaming harm.

Veikkaus’ beneficiaries have been threatened by a larger support cutter, as the gaming company’s revenue to the state has fallen by an estimated more than 400 million since 2019.

However, in its mid-term dispute, the government decided to compensate for the reduced revenues by 330 million euros next year and another 305 million euros in 2023.

Despite the compensation, funding for the arts, sports, youth and science will decrease by € 41 million by 2022 and by around € 54 million in 2023.

In accordance with the distribution ratios, this year will be distributed next year so that state support for the arts will decrease by EUR 17.5 million, while the share of physical activity in the surgery will be EUR 11.4 million.

Science will lose eight million euros and youth work 4.1 million euros.

President of the Olympic Committee Mikko Salonen estimated in an interview with HS in September last year that the cheese planer model would be a bad way to cut subsidies.

“The share of top sports is quite a small but significant part,” he says.

In addition, Salonen would maintain the current subsidies of the Ministry of Education and Culture, although the support of the clubs belongs primarily to the municipalities.

“I don’t want to send that signal that subsidies are being exported from the grassroots. And top sports are also grassroots, ”Salonen commented at the time.