Sports money The Olympic Committee acknowledges the threat posed by the state aid cutter: “Cheese planer is probably not the best solution”

Exercise and sports need to prepare for a reduction in state subsidies from 2022 onwards, admits the CEO of the Olympic Committee Mikko Salonen.

The Ministry of Finance already proposed a cut of EUR 40 million in the sports budget for next year, but even now austerity measures were avoided.

Minister of Education and Culture Annika Saarikko stated that in connection with the budget dispute, the state will fully compensate the gambling company next year The fall in Veikkaus’ income beneficiaries, but from 2022 onwards it will not be possible.

A possible reduction in support euros has been identified in the Olympic Committee.

“If we look at the whole state and signals of society from the perspective of public finances, it is realistic to prepare and study scenarios where the sports budget is not necessarily at the current level,” says Salonen.

The sports budget for 2022 could be as much as tens of millions less than this year’s € 150 million. At best, there is talk of a drop of several million euros.

“The cheese planer model is probably not the best solution for cutting sums like that,” says Salonen.

The sports organization field and other actors were given an extra year to reflect on the savings targets and to make an impact when the mower had not yet struck.

The largest slice of state support goes to sports federations and sports federations, about 40 million euros. EUR 32 million will be allocated for the construction of sports facilities and EUR 20 million for municipal state contributions.

Sports training centers, such as sports colleges, will receive € 17 million and top sports € 13 million, and so on.

Salonen highlights two sectors that need special protection in difficult times.

“The share of top sports is quite a small but significant part,” he says.

In addition, Salonen would maintain the current subsidies of the Ministry of Education and Culture, although the support of the clubs belongs primarily to the municipalities.

“I don’t want to send that signal that subsidies are being exported from the grassroots. And top sports are also grassroots. ”

In addition, Salonen proposes that statutory state contributions, such as subsidies paid to municipal sports activities and sports training centers, be transferred out of Veikkaus’ sports budget, which is based on declining revenues.

“That would be the most logical. I say in the same breath that these are political decisions and should be discussed in cooperation, not us.

Salonen reminds that this is a matter of values ​​in Finnish society.

“What kind of activities do you want to finance from the state budget? What activities are so significant that the state should support them? ”

Exercise and a specialist researcher at the Public Health Promotion Foundation (Likes) Kati Lehtonen wondered last week in an HS interview why there is no public debate on savings targets. He hoped for active solutions and alternatives for the redistribution of money from the sports and sports organization.

Salonen wonders Lehtonen’s view and says that there have been discussions about the financing of sports since 2017, when the state began preparing the Minister Sampo Terhon chaired its first report on sport policy.

The Olympic Committee has acted as the voice of sport in the debate towards the state administration.

“The top officials, the minister and the political leadership in the area of ​​responsibility for sports are the ones with whom there is a discussion. With them, the view is created as to why exercise and sport are important support. ”