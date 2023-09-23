Saudi Arabia also seeks growth through sports, and does not intend to change its policy.

of Saudi Arabia the crown prince Mohammed bin Salman doesn’t care about accusations against his country regarding sportswear, British newspaper The Guardian tells.

Sports laundering refers to the attempt by dictatorships and authoritarian states to use sports to improve their reputation and to hide their human rights problems.

Bin Salman, also known as Muhammad bin Salman or simply MBS, spoke to Fox News about the matter, according to The Guardian.

“If sportswear increases my gross domestic product by one percent, I will continue sportswear,” he said, according to The Guardian.

The Crown Prince was asked what he thinks about using the term sportswear.

“I do not care. I aim for another 1.5 percent. Call it what you will.”

The Guardian told in July that Saudi Arabia has spent at least 6.3 billion dollars, or 5.7 billion euros, on various sports contracts starting in 2021.

With its billions, the oil state has heavily revolutionized, among other things, professional golf and the soccer transfer market, and has swept various sporting events into the country.

Bin Salman said in a recent interview that this is necessary because the country’s goal is to become one of the ten most popular tourist destinations in the world.

“When you want to diversify your economy, you have to work in all sectors. Part of it is tourism, and if you want to develop tourism, sport is part of it.”

“The share of tourism in Saudi Arabia’s gross domestic product used to be three percent. Today it is seven percent. Sports used to be 0.4 percent and now 1.5 percent. It is economic growth, jobs, entertainment and tourism,” he added.