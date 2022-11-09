Sports money | Harri Halme tells athletes where to put their money: “Pirun nuukia”

Teemu Ramstedt, who played hockey professionally for a long time, and experienced sports manager Harri Halme encourage athletes to enter the world of investing. You can get started with small amounts. Athlete and coaching funds bring a tax advantage, the purchase of an apartment secures the future.

Athletes tie tests traditionally become a topic of conversation at the beginning of November in connection with the publication of the previous year’s tax data.

Just as traditionally, the income kings have been ice hockey players and the brightest stars of individual sports. For the mass behind them, the annual income of hundreds of thousands of euros remains a dream, but one should still prepare for life after a sports career already in the active years. How does it happen?

Chairman of the board of the Finnish Ice Hockey Association (SJRY). Teemu Ramstedt says that the players’ association speaks strongly in favor of funding at the autumn club rounds.

“Of course, we also hope that the money is used and invested wisely. Of course, we will be at the forefront of funding when we have such a good system,” he says.

The system gives those who earn more than 9,600 euros a year from sports the opportunity to transfer 50 percent of their gross income from sports to the athlete fund tax-free. The maximum amount is 200,000 euros per year.

Individual athletes have their own coaching fund. When income is drawn from many different sources, the drumbeat of applications and receipts can make an inexperienced athlete’s head spin.

“It takes years of work to teach a young athlete that bureaucratic hurdle”, an experienced sports manager Harry Halme says.

“Someone should almost make a decent opus. The Olympic Committee has tried, but plain language is not always the ‘middle name’ of these organizations.”

Teemu Ramstedt, who played ice hockey professionally for a long time, is the chairman of the board of the Suomen Jääkiekkolijat ry (SJRY), the ice hockey players’ association. Photo from summer 2021.



Halme strives to leave his handprint in the activity by doing long-term things. Halme tells the athlete that he prefers to talk about things that increase basic security rather than urging this to the school bench.

“If I say to an athlete, ‘could you get yourself a second profession just to be sure,’ there is a big danger: the athlete can read between the lines and realize that I don’t value him,” he reasons.

Things that increase basic security include, for example, the purchase of an apartment. Halme is aware that not every athlete’s income will pay off the mortgage. He still talks about it to his protégés bravely, because you have to live somewhere.

“Sometimes the athletes in their twenties look like ‘what’s that guy talking about’ when I say ‘let’s buy an apartment’ and at that very moment there is no money to pay for camps.”

“Once you get them involved, they realize that the rent still has to be paid every month. That’s where the first capital is born,” Halme adds.

Ramstedt, who has played hockey professionally for a long time, recalls that he bought his first home in 2008. Not many hockey players invest in their own apartment in their twenties, as Ramstedt did.

“I have also invested in a couple of startups later. Of course, there have been various investment stories over the years, but I have tried to keep the risk of my own investments moderate”, Ramstedt opens.

The attacker started funding with monthly investments of 200 euros in 2009.

Every person who earns more than 9,600 euros a year from sports can transfer a maximum of 50 percent of their gross income from sports to the sports fund tax-free. The maximum amount of funding is 200,000 euros per year. The redemption period for the income in the sports fund is a maximum of 15 years from the end of the sports career. The funds in the funds appear in the tax information after they are cashed out after the career.

Ramstedt has played in the League, the KHL, the Swedish premier league in the SHL and the national team. Fund investing has accompanied me almost since the beginning of my professional career.

“That was the message we wanted to tell the players as well. In a way, very small [summalla]even with 50 euros per month, you can start and learn how to save and invest,” he says.

Based on Ramstedt’s experiences, talk about responsible investing has moved forward since the early 2000s. He played his first game in the League in the 2005–2006 season.

“In general, I would say that the change in society in this time has been in the direction of talking about investing more and more openly. It’s not the kind of troll it might have been before.”

And if in the early years of Ramstedt’s league career, an elitist reputation still hovered over the placement, that image has faded in recent years. Manager Halme says that he found investing to be trendy these days.

“It’s a much more interesting thing among athletes than before, because it’s talked about so much in the public eye. The thought arises that we should invest in this and systematically plan financial management issues,” says Halme.

What kind of spenders are athletes in general?

“Athletes are, by default, damn scumbags. I don’t know where it comes from. Probably because money is so tight for everyone at first. Athletes are really precise and careful,” Halme answers.

Teemu Ramstedt has also played for Leijon in his career. Photo from spring 2013.

Manager adds that the investment is 10–15 last year’s stories at the national top. Top international athletes have always had investment activities with them.

“We have had sportsmen’s investment portfolios already 20 years ago. Parviainen Aki, OP Karjalainen and Juha Laukkanen with a sportsman’s briefcase was made for a banker’s shop, which I think we all still have. I also put a few tons into it,” Halme continues.

Ramstedt has similar experiences in investing. Funding was still reasonably small when he started in the League.

“I have seen change at the level of society, but also within our sport and sport. Young people may have more understanding, and education has been done over the years. Yes, there has been more of that thinking.”

“If you think about our athletes’ fund, the income tax law has probably changed three or four times along the way and the conditions have improved. It has opened up more opportunities,” adds Ramstedt.

At the end of the previous fiscal year, the athletes’ fund of the Ice Hockey Players’ Education and Career Promotion Foundation, which operates alongside SJRY, had 419 athletes as members, of which approximately 400 were men’s ice hockey players.

“The assets of our foundation’s athlete fund are roughly 90 percent of the assets of all athlete funds in Finland,” says Ramstedt, who sits on the foundation’s board.

Harri Halme feels that the Finnish sponsor market and its understanding have developed along with the market economy. Photo from 2016.

Wages have risen since the beginning of the 2000s in both individual and team sports. Ramstedt has previously talked openly about money and career planning, because talking about it is not a problem for him.

“Of course, money is not always the deciding factor – that we always go where we can get that last euro. It doesn’t work that way, and it hasn’t always worked for me either. In the big picture, however, it is important for the athlete, because a career is short and it can end with an injury at any time,” says Ramstedt.

Halme has seen an increase in individual power in his career. It means that the athletes have more of their own rights to sell. The environment for accounting possibilities has improved significantly.

“Before, these rights belonged to the unions, and the unions held on to them tooth and nail. Then came social media, and athletes have their own media in addition to visibility in traditional media,” Halme reasons.

“The system no longer so actively blocks the possibility of making an account. With Some and the individual focus, more and more athletes are already able to acquire while at the national levelsponsors a little bit better and easier with their own actions.”

Halme experiences the Finnish sponsor market and its understanding along with the developed market economy, but the work is still badly unfinished compared to Sweden and Norway.

“The appreciation of sports has clearly risen in Finland over the past 20 years, from Youth Finland to top sports. Today, top sport is a very popular thing in every way.”

Background The salary is not clear from the tax information Athletes’ salaries cannot be looked at directly from the previous year’s tax data. For example, the seasonal salary of hockey players must be looked at from two years of tax data, because the season is divided into two calendar years. Even this does not tell the size of the income, because hundreds of hockey players fund their income for use after their career. Tax-free athlete grants are not shown in the tax information of individual athletes and, for example, the Women’s Lions. The tax information also does not show competition and sponsorship income directed to coaching funds by individual athletes. The athlete can claim tax-free money from the coaching fund for coaching and sports expenses. You can also redeem your funds from the training fund for living expenses, but the redemptions are then taxable income.

