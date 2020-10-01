Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday unveiled the new ‘logo’ (insignia) of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) which has been changed for the first time since the apex sports body started in 1982. The new ‘logo’ has SAI written in bold letters, showing the flight of success of the player in the background.

It was unveiled at a small ceremony held at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium, which included Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, SA Director General Sandeep Pradhan and Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra among others. On this occasion, Sports Minister Rijiju said that he proposed to change the ‘logo’ of Sai soon after taking charge of the ministry.

And here it is !! The new SAI LOGO. Launched by @KirenRijiju today at the Dhyanchand Stadium. pic.twitter.com/3qi2nK5xOt – Kiren Rijiju Office (@RijijuOffice) September 30, 2020

Was asked to make it more simple and meaningful. He said that the new ‘logo’ is small but its meaning and goal is big. The logo is the identity of an organization. Sai has been promoting sports in India for a long time, but I found the old ‘logo’ a bit long and disorganized. So I thought of a small ‘logo’ where Sai’s name is more visible. The new ‘logo’ is full of simplicity.

