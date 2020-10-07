The Sports Ministry has promised Rs 5 lakh each to Uttar Pradesh boxer Sunil Chauhan and his archer brother Neeraj Chauhan, who are facing financial crisis after the death of their father. His father was the only one in the family who lost his job due to Kovid-19 and was selling vegetables to meet his needs.

Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju has announced an aid of Rs five lakh each for both of these from Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay National Welfare Fund. This fund is created to help players.

Rijiju tweeted, “I am very happy to announce that the Sports Ministry has decided to give Rs. 5 lakh each from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Fund for the help of boxer Sunil and archer Neeraj. Struggling with financial crisis after his death. “

In a statement issued by the Sports Ministry, Sunil was quoted as saying, “This financial help will be of great help to me and my family. We are very thankful to the Minister that he helped us in our time of need.”

Neeraj won a silver medal in the 50 m event at the Senior Archery Championship-2018 while Sunil won the gold medal at the Khelo India Games -2020.

Women’s cricket: Australian team creates history, this big record by defeating New Zealand