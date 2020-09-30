Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju on Wednesday unveiled the new ‘logo’ (insignia) of Sports Authority of India (SAI), which has been changed for the first time since the apex sports body started in 1982. In the new ‘logo’, ‘SAI’ is written in bold letters, in which the player’s success flight is indicated in the background.
He said the ‘new’ logo is small but its meaning and goal is big. The logo is the identity of an organization. Sai has been promoting sports in India for a long time but the old ‘logo’ seemed to me to be long and chaotic. So I thought of a small ‘logo’ where Sai’s name is more visible. The new ‘logo’ is full of simplicity. ‘
