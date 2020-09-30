Sports Minister Kiran Rijiju on Wednesday unveiled the new ‘logo’ (insignia) of Sports Authority of India (SAI), which has been changed for the first time since the apex sports body started in 1982. In the new ‘logo’, ‘SAI’ is written in bold letters, in which the player’s success flight is indicated in the background.

It was unveiled at a small function held at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium which included Sports Secretary Ravi Mittal, Sai Director General Sandeep Pradhan and Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra among others. On this occasion, Sports Minister Rijiju said that he had proposed to change Sai’s ‘logo’ soon after taking charge of the ministry and asked to make it more simple and meaningful.

He said the ‘new’ logo is small but its meaning and goal is big. The logo is the identity of an organization. Sai has been promoting sports in India for a long time but the old ‘logo’ seemed to me to be long and chaotic. So I thought of a small ‘logo’ where Sai’s name is more visible. The new ‘logo’ is full of simplicity. ‘